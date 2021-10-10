Events on the Saint Augustine calendar

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Saint Augustine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Augustine:

Griffin House Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Mar 03, 07:30 PM

Address: 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Don't miss Griffin House March 31, 2022, at The Original Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine Beach.

ADAM EZRA GROUP Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 07:30 PM

Address: 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Don't miss Adam Ezra Group January 25, 2022, at The Original Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine Beach. With special guest TBA.

Saturday Morning at Fish Island Preserve Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 AM

Address: Plantation Island Drive South, St. Augustine, FL 32080

Join us for our monthly bird walk at the new Fish Island Preserve

Photographing Birds at the Shore - Workshop Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 08:00 AM

Address: 8655 A1A South, St. Augustine, FL 32080

A workshop for those who participated in our January 12 monthly meeting on Photographing Birds at the Shore

WILLY PORTER Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 07:30 PM

Address: 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Don't miss Willy Porter January 16, 2022, at The Original Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine Beach. With special guest TBA.