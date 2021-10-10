CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Coming soon: Charlottesville events

Charlottesville Dispatch
Charlottesville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Live events are coming to Charlottesville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charlottesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNGt2_0cMyvyCE00

Swansong - Live Music @ Glass House Winery

Free Union, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 5898 Free Union Rd, Free Union, VA

Enjoy great music and wine with friends in the tropics of Free Union!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HKKrg_0cMyvyCE00

Mental Health and Fitness Workshop

Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 500 Albemarle Square, Charlottesville, VA 22901

A workshop presented by Mental Health America of Virginia discussing the benefits of staying mentally healthy and fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LSsvX_0cMyvyCE00

Chicago Singer/Songwriter Steve Slagg in Concert

Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1200 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Sponsored by Derringer Discoveries podcast, this is the inaugural gathering for Park Street Coffee House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9rLh_0cMyvyCE00

Outdoor History and Full-size Boat Replica Tour

Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: Darden Towe Park, Charlottesville, VA 22901

A Lewis & Clark History Tour outside for your group only, including the full-sized replicas of the boats of the Expedition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dxzwu_0cMyvyCE00

Friends HALLOWEEN SPECIAL Trivia at Champion Grill

Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2075 Bond Street, #180, Charlottesville, VA 22901

"Please don't tell me you're not going to dress up like a dinosaur."

ABOUT

With Charlottesville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

