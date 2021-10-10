Coming soon: Charlottesville events
(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Live events are coming to Charlottesville.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charlottesville:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Address: 5898 Free Union Rd, Free Union, VA
Enjoy great music and wine with friends in the tropics of Free Union!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 500 Albemarle Square, Charlottesville, VA 22901
A workshop presented by Mental Health America of Virginia discussing the benefits of staying mentally healthy and fit.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 1200 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Sponsored by Derringer Discoveries podcast, this is the inaugural gathering for Park Street Coffee House.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Address: Darden Towe Park, Charlottesville, VA 22901
A Lewis & Clark History Tour outside for your group only, including the full-sized replicas of the boats of the Expedition
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 2075 Bond Street, #180, Charlottesville, VA 22901
"Please don't tell me you're not going to dress up like a dinosaur."
