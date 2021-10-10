Redding calendar: What's coming up
(REDDING, CA) Redding is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Redding:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Address: 3590 Placer Street, CA, Redding, CA 96001
Mark your calendars! It's back again for hopefully another successful year. First Christian Church is having it's Holiday Boutique.
Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Thu May 05, 08:00 PM
Address: 777 Cypress Avenue, Redding, CA 96001
Enjoy gourmet specialities and wine while raising funds for our Redding Parks & Trails!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: main, Redding, CA 96001
4 day Retreat where you will experience an awakening to your truth, refreshment of spirit, transformation and the wisdom of freedom
Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 10:00 PM
Address: Performance Hall, 1313 Market Street, Redding, CA 96001
We are excited to welcome the talented & hilarious comedian Cindy Foster to Redding, California on her live Lesbian Whisperer Tour!
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 1730 California Street, Redding, CA 96001
DOORS 6:30 | SHOW 7:30 | $10 TICKETS | ALL AGES
