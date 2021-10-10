Redding calendar: What's coming up

(REDDING, CA) Redding is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Redding:

Holiday Boutique 2021 Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 3590 Placer Street, CA, Redding, CA 96001

Mark your calendars! It's back again for hopefully another successful year. First Christian Church is having it's Holiday Boutique.

Vine and Dine For Parks Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 777 Cypress Avenue, Redding, CA 96001

Enjoy gourmet specialities and wine while raising funds for our Redding Parks & Trails!

4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: main, Redding, CA 96001

4 day Retreat where you will experience an awakening to your truth, refreshment of spirit, transformation and the wisdom of freedom

Wolfpack Clubhouse presents comedian Cindy Foster Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 10:00 PM

Address: Performance Hall, 1313 Market Street, Redding, CA 96001

We are excited to welcome the talented & hilarious comedian Cindy Foster to Redding, California on her live Lesbian Whisperer Tour!

The Brothers Reed and Matt Hopper Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1730 California Street, Redding, CA 96001

DOORS 6:30 | SHOW 7:30 | $10 TICKETS | ALL AGES