Rochester calendar: What's coming up

(ROCHESTER, MN) Live events are coming to Rochester.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rochester:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Rochester, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Rochester, MN 55901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Rochester Fall Craft and Gift Show Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: US Hwy. 52 and US Hwy. 14 E, Rochester, MN

This event listing provided for the Rochester community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Morning Has Broken Rochester, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 2830 18th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901

A chamber concert performed by Matthias Maute, Margaret Humphrey, Rebecca Humphrey, and Paul Boehnke

7pm-8:30pm Narcotics Anonymous Basics Meeting (NA Basics) Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 25 16th St NE, Rochester, MN

Join us as we study the basics of Narcotics Anonymous, (NA). NA is a fellowship of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem. We are recovering addicts who meet regularly to help...

How To Become a Professional Entertainer (And Land High-End Clients) Rochester, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Virtual, Rochester, MN 55901

The Three Pillars to Becoming a Professional Entertaining (earning 100’s or 1000’s/hour)