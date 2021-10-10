CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Rochester calendar: What's coming up

Rochester Daily
Rochester Daily
 6 days ago

(ROCHESTER, MN) Live events are coming to Rochester.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rochester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKaws_0cMyvwQm00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Rochester, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Rochester, MN 55901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxaXz_0cMyvwQm00

Rochester Fall Craft and Gift Show

Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: US Hwy. 52 and US Hwy. 14 E, Rochester, MN

This event listing provided for the Rochester community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NxKzK_0cMyvwQm00

Morning Has Broken

Rochester, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 2830 18th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901

A chamber concert performed by Matthias Maute, Margaret Humphrey, Rebecca Humphrey, and Paul Boehnke

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5xfA_0cMyvwQm00

7pm-8:30pm Narcotics Anonymous Basics Meeting (NA Basics)

Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 25 16th St NE, Rochester, MN

Join us as we study the basics of Narcotics Anonymous, (NA). NA is a fellowship of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem. We are recovering addicts who meet regularly to help...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356Alb_0cMyvwQm00

How To Become a Professional Entertainer (And Land High-End Clients)

Rochester, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Virtual, Rochester, MN 55901

The Three Pillars to Becoming a Professional Entertaining (earning 100’s or 1000’s/hour)

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#Us Hwy#Na
Rochester Daily

Rochester Daily

Rochester, MN
72
Followers
305
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rochester Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy