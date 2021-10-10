CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Events on the Tuscaloosa calendar

Tuscaloosa Times
Tuscaloosa Times
 6 days ago

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Live events are lining up on the Tuscaloosa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tuscaloosa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8BtV_0cMyvvY300

Exposing Critical Racism Tour at University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: TBA, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Come hear Charlie Kirk fight racist theories on America’s college campuses!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUsWW_0cMyvvY300

2022 BFSA Wakanda Scholarship Ball

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 240 Paul William Bryant Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

The University of Alabama Black Faculty and Staff Association hosts the 2022 Wakanda Scholarship Ball, February 5th, 2022, 6:00 p -10:00 p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gWrt_0cMyvvY300

Community Jazz on the Lawn

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:03 AM

Address: 2701 20th St, Tuscaloosa, AL

Sunday October 10, 2021: The whole community is invited to celebrate the 108th Homecoming of the Weeping Mary Baptist Church on Sunday,...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187teV_0cMyvvY300

Tide & Turf Tennessee Tailgate

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 Hackberry Lane, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will be hosting a football tailgate for the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sat. Oct. 23, 2021.

