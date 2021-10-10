Events on the Tuscaloosa calendar

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Live events are lining up on the Tuscaloosa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tuscaloosa:

Exposing Critical Racism Tour at University of Alabama Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: TBA, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Come hear Charlie Kirk fight racist theories on America’s college campuses!!

2022 BFSA Wakanda Scholarship Ball Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 240 Paul William Bryant Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

The University of Alabama Black Faculty and Staff Association hosts the 2022 Wakanda Scholarship Ball, February 5th, 2022, 6:00 p -10:00 p.

Community Jazz on the Lawn Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:03 AM

Address: 2701 20th St, Tuscaloosa, AL

Sunday October 10, 2021: The whole community is invited to celebrate the 108th Homecoming of the Weeping Mary Baptist Church on Sunday,...

Tide & Turf Tennessee Tailgate Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 Hackberry Lane, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will be hosting a football tailgate for the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sat. Oct. 23, 2021.