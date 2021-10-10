Live events Spring Hill — what’s coming up

(SPRING HILL, FL) Spring Hill is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spring Hill:

Hoedown for the Hungry Spring Hill, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1396 Kass Circle, #0303, Spring Hill, FL 34606

The Hoedown is our premiere event, supporting all our programs!

Kirb La Goop Live @ Kliq Show 11 Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Kirb La Goop Live @ Kliq Show 11 at 7925 Rhanbuoy Rd, 7925 Rhanbuoy Road, Spring Hill, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Oct 10 2021 at 02:00 am

NAMI Hernando Youth Mental Health First Aid Spring Hill, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 10554 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL 34608

Youth Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use in youth.

Bridges to Successful Labor & Beyond Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 3027 Landover Blvd, Spring Hill, FL

Labor and Delivery (October 7th) —Learn relaxation techniques to help you remain calm and focused. Education about natural vs. medicated vaginal delivery and facts about Cesarean Section...

Just Us @ The Drunken Mullet Hernando Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3306 Shoal Line Blvd, Hernando Beach, FL

Just Us @ The Drunken Mullet is on Facebook. To connect with Just Us @ The Drunken Mullet, join Facebook today.