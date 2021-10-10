CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach events calendar

Myrtle Beach Times
Myrtle Beach Times
 6 days ago

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Live events are coming to Myrtle Beach.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Myrtle Beach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ou3Je_0cMyvtmb00

SCCTE 2022--Renewing Our Passion and Reinvigorating Our Practice

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Address: Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort, 10000 Beach Club Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Annual Conference of South Carolina Council of Teachers of English

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o15hK_0cMyvtmb00

Don Andrews AWS Workshop

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 01:00 PM

Address: 7200 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Don is an exceptional instructor and demonstrator. His loose and luscious use of color captures all.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIGu5_0cMyvtmb00

Zombie Fun Run

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 5901 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC

Are you brave enough to outrun our zombies? On this 1.5 mile course. You will encounter zombies and other creepy obstacles. If you are feeling extra brave, you can walk the course as well. The run...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlMBB_0cMyvtmb00

City Lights Trio - The Brass Tap

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 3090 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, SC

City Lights Trio - The Brass Tap at The Brass Tap - Myrtle Beach, 3090 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 07:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24XtGf_0cMyvtmb00

Steelers Beach Party 2022

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 12:00 AM

Address: 9800 Queensway Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

The Annual Steelers Beach Party.  Three days with 8 Steelers themed events. All happening in the world famous city of Myrtle Beach, SC

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
State
South Carolina State
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Party#Live Events#Beach Club Dr#Sun Apr#Sc 29572 Don
Myrtle Beach Times

Myrtle Beach Times

Myrtle Beach, SC
267
Followers
306
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Myrtle Beach Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy