Myrtle Beach events calendar

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Live events are coming to Myrtle Beach.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Myrtle Beach:

SCCTE 2022--Renewing Our Passion and Reinvigorating Our Practice Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Address: Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort, 10000 Beach Club Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Annual Conference of South Carolina Council of Teachers of English

Don Andrews AWS Workshop Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 01:00 PM

Address: 7200 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Don is an exceptional instructor and demonstrator. His loose and luscious use of color captures all.

Zombie Fun Run Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 5901 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC

Are you brave enough to outrun our zombies? On this 1.5 mile course. You will encounter zombies and other creepy obstacles. If you are feeling extra brave, you can walk the course as well. The run...

City Lights Trio - The Brass Tap Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 3090 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, SC

City Lights Trio - The Brass Tap at The Brass Tap - Myrtle Beach, 3090 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 07:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Steelers Beach Party 2022 Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 12:00 AM

Address: 9800 Queensway Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

The Annual Steelers Beach Party. Three days with 8 Steelers themed events. All happening in the world famous city of Myrtle Beach, SC