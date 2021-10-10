CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Live events Provo — what’s coming up

Provo Post
Provo Post
 6 days ago

(PROVO, UT) Provo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Provo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TC42X_0cMyvsts00

SUCCESS SOLUTIONS ACADEMY: HOME OFFICE EVENT

Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 75 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601

Success Solutions Academy is a 2-day training event for those wanting to learn business tips from some of the biggest Nu Skin producers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NF0TM_0cMyvsts00

UCET 2022

Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Mar 03, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Address: 220 W Center St, Provo, UT 84601

Connect at UCET 2022! Join us in Provo or online to connect with people using technology in education.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGZOe_0cMyvsts00

Provo Outdoor Halloween Carnival

Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 320 500 North, Provo, UT 84601

Join us for spooks, sweets, games and treats at our Outdoor Halloween Carnival at the Provo Recreation Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yOwy_0cMyvsts00

AuthorLink with Brandon Mull

Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 550 North University Avenue, Provo, UT 84601

Celebrate the release of RETURN OF THE DRAGON SLAYERS, the fifth and final volume of Dragonwatch! Masks requested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48AUZo_0cMyvsts00

PUBLIC Bridges Out of Poverty Training - Thursday, November 18th

Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 815 S Freedom Blvd, Provo, UT 84601

This Bridges training will open up new understanding of those in poverty and help you become more effective in offering support.

NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
