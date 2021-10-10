Live events Provo — what’s coming up
(PROVO, UT) Provo is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Provo area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 75 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601
Success Solutions Academy is a 2-day training event for those wanting to learn business tips from some of the biggest Nu Skin producers.
Starts at: Tue Mar 03, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 03:00 PM
Address: 220 W Center St, Provo, UT 84601
Connect at UCET 2022! Join us in Provo or online to connect with people using technology in education.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Address: 320 500 North, Provo, UT 84601
Join us for spooks, sweets, games and treats at our Outdoor Halloween Carnival at the Provo Recreation Center.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 550 North University Avenue, Provo, UT 84601
Celebrate the release of RETURN OF THE DRAGON SLAYERS, the fifth and final volume of Dragonwatch! Masks requested.
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 815 S Freedom Blvd, Provo, UT 84601
This Bridges training will open up new understanding of those in poverty and help you become more effective in offering support.
