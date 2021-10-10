Live events Provo — what’s coming up

(PROVO, UT) Provo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Provo area:

SUCCESS SOLUTIONS ACADEMY: HOME OFFICE EVENT Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 75 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601

Success Solutions Academy is a 2-day training event for those wanting to learn business tips from some of the biggest Nu Skin producers.

UCET 2022 Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Mar 03, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Address: 220 W Center St, Provo, UT 84601

Connect at UCET 2022! Join us in Provo or online to connect with people using technology in education.

Provo Outdoor Halloween Carnival Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 320 500 North, Provo, UT 84601

Join us for spooks, sweets, games and treats at our Outdoor Halloween Carnival at the Provo Recreation Center.

AuthorLink with Brandon Mull Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 550 North University Avenue, Provo, UT 84601

Celebrate the release of RETURN OF THE DRAGON SLAYERS, the fifth and final volume of Dragonwatch! Masks requested.

PUBLIC Bridges Out of Poverty Training - Thursday, November 18th Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 815 S Freedom Blvd, Provo, UT 84601

This Bridges training will open up new understanding of those in poverty and help you become more effective in offering support.