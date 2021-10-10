Events on the Manchester calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(MANCHESTER, NH) Live events are coming to Manchester.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manchester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yW9FT_0cMyvr1900

OTEP with The World Over, Sepsiss & The Almas

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:59 PM

Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Otep's "Sermons of Fire" National Tour 2021 with The World Over, Sepsiss & The Almas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCE5P_0cMyvr1900

BLITZKID REUNION Tour Kickoff

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Blitzkid is back! This is a special, one-time-only reunion tour . VIP Meet & Greet Options available. Additional support to be announced!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LymGf_0cMyvr1900

Find Your Cause

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Address: 88 Commercial Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Join MYP and area Non Profits the 3rd annual Find Your Cause pitch event!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24S8Qk_0cMyvr1900

603 Salsa and Bachata Social in Manchester, NH

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 250 Commercial Street, #4019, Manchester, NH 03101

Join us for our monthly Salsa and Bachata social in Manchester, NH.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OX4Z_0cMyvr1900

TIG and MIG Welding Class at Manchester Makerspace - TIG/MIG 101

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 36 Old Granite Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Learn how to weld steel using TIG (Tungsten Inert Gas) and MIG (Metal Inert Gas) welding techniques from a certified welding technician.

