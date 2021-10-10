Athens events coming soon

(ATHENS, GA) Athens is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Athens:

The Family Recipe (Album Release Show) Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

The Family Recipe (Album Release Show) with Misnomer & Convince the Kid|Georgia Theatre

Dylan Scott Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

Dylan Scott with special guest KING CALAWAY - Georgia Theatre

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Athens-Clarke County, GA 30601

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Athens-Clarke County-area adults ages 18+)

Young Lambs Nursery Registration- October 10 Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 498 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601

Register by noon on Friday for the Young Lambs Nursery.