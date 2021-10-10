CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

Athens events coming soon

Athens Times
Athens Times
 6 days ago

(ATHENS, GA) Athens is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Athens:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnrIV_0cMyvpFh00

The Family Recipe (Album Release Show)

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

The Family Recipe (Album Release Show) with Misnomer & Convince the Kid|Georgia Theatre

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0zxb_0cMyvpFh00

Dylan Scott

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

Dylan Scott with special guest KING CALAWAY - Georgia Theatre

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wf1wk_0cMyvpFh00

Athens-Clarke County Speed Dating | Virtual Speed Dating | Ages 18+ (Free)

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Athens-Clarke County, GA 30601

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Athens-Clarke County-area adults ages 18+)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVOey_0cMyvpFh00

Young Lambs Nursery Registration- October 10

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 498 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601

Register by noon on Friday for the Young Lambs Nursery.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Athens, GA
Entertainment
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Scott
Athens Times

Athens Times

Athens, GA
112
Followers
311
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Athens Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy