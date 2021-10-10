Coming soon: Duluth events

(DULUTH, MN) Duluth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duluth:

Roald Dahl’s Matilda Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 211 E Superior St, Duluth, MN

From the mind of Roald Dahl comes the magical misfit in the hit musical that swept up five Tony Awards. Matilda is the story of an extraordinary girl genius armed with a sharp mind and a vivid...

Community Action Duluth Mobile Market Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2014 W 3rd St, Duluth, MN

Community Action Duluth offers ongoing mobile markets to address food insecurity in Duluth. The refrigerated truck is stationed at the Lincoln Park Community Center on the second Wednesday of each...

MN Christmas Market 2021 at Edmund Fitzgerald Hall(Duluth) Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, MN 55802

The MN Christmas Market is an annual pop-up holiday shopping event that showcases homegrown brands and makers, with a charitable twist.

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - Duluth Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 109 West 1st Street, Duluth, MN 55802

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Craw! - Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!

NAWIC Twin Ports / Iron Range Chartering and Installation of Officers Lunch Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 831 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802

The National Association of Women In Construction (NAWIC) Duluth Chapter Chartering and Board Installation