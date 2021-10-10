CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Coming soon: Duluth events

Duluth Updates
Duluth Updates
 6 days ago

(DULUTH, MN) Duluth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duluth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WP1z2_0cMyvocC00

Roald Dahl’s Matilda

Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 211 E Superior St, Duluth, MN

From the mind of Roald Dahl comes the magical misfit in the hit musical that swept up five Tony Awards. Matilda is the story of an extraordinary girl genius armed with a sharp mind and a vivid...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9Oqp_0cMyvocC00

Community Action Duluth Mobile Market

Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2014 W 3rd St, Duluth, MN

Community Action Duluth offers ongoing mobile markets to address food insecurity in Duluth. The refrigerated truck is stationed at the Lincoln Park Community Center on the second Wednesday of each...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=298nv8_0cMyvocC00

MN Christmas Market 2021 at Edmund Fitzgerald Hall(Duluth)

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, MN 55802

The MN Christmas Market is an annual pop-up holiday shopping event that showcases homegrown brands and makers, with a charitable twist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wek5E_0cMyvocC00

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - Duluth

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 109 West 1st Street, Duluth, MN 55802

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Craw! - Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJp8g_0cMyvocC00

NAWIC Twin Ports / Iron Range Chartering and Installation of Officers Lunch

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 831 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802

The National Association of Women In Construction (NAWIC) Duluth Chapter Chartering and Board Installation

