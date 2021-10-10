CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellingham, WA

Events on the Bellingham calendar

Bellingham Dispatch
Bellingham Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BELLINGHAM, WA) Live events are lining up on the Bellingham calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bellingham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TuAk5_0cMyvnjT00

Six Weeks to Strong Shoulders

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1825 Grant Street, #Ste. 100, Bellingham, WA 98225

Strengthen your shoulders, develop confidence, and reclaim the independence to live life everyday doing what you love!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WN5u_0cMyvnjT00

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Bellingham

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 1314 Harris Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. return to Bellingham.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXBQz_0cMyvnjT00

Lorinda Boyer, Straight Enough: A Memoir - IN PERSON

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1200 11th Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

Join us for a very special event as we welcome Lorinda Boyer to the Readings Gallery to share her story.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcfJO_0cMyvnjT00

Breath ~ Awareness ~ Life

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Apr 04, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Apr 04, 09:00 PM

Address: 1400 Larrabee Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

Integrating the practice of breath & meditation to enhance your life, personally and professionally.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seUcB_0cMyvnjT00

Lead Safe Work Practices: EPA, WA State RRP & HUD (D210)

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 3406 Redwood Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

Lead Safe Work Practices: EPA, WA State RRP (Refresher & Initial) & HUD

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Bellingham, WA
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Flamenco#Wa 98225
Bellingham Dispatch

Bellingham Dispatch

Bellingham, WA
194
Followers
303
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bellingham Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy