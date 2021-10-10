Events on the Bellingham calendar

(BELLINGHAM, WA) Live events are lining up on the Bellingham calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bellingham:

Six Weeks to Strong Shoulders Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1825 Grant Street, #Ste. 100, Bellingham, WA 98225

Strengthen your shoulders, develop confidence, and reclaim the independence to live life everyday doing what you love!

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Bellingham Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 1314 Harris Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. return to Bellingham.

Lorinda Boyer, Straight Enough: A Memoir - IN PERSON Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1200 11th Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

Join us for a very special event as we welcome Lorinda Boyer to the Readings Gallery to share her story.

Breath ~ Awareness ~ Life Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Apr 04, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Apr 04, 09:00 PM

Address: 1400 Larrabee Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

Integrating the practice of breath & meditation to enhance your life, personally and professionally.

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 3406 Redwood Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

Lead Safe Work Practices: EPA, WA State RRP (Refresher & Initial) & HUD