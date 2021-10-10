CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, IL

Elgin events calendar

Elgin Updates
Elgin Updates
 6 days ago

(ELGIN, IL) Live events are coming to Elgin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elgin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGzMw_0cMyvmqk00

Jatin Pandit Concert

Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 45 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL

Famous Music Composer Jatin Pandit and his live orchestra bringing DDLJ, K3G and many more of their 90s magic to Chicago https://youtu.be/BUWxY9fn43s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Syukx_0cMyvmqk00

Halloween Extravaganza 2021

Elgin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 151 Douglas Avenue, Elgin, IL 60120

This family friendly event is open to all. This sign-up form is ONLY for the Haunted Walk-Thru portion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1laMfR_0cMyvmqk00

SOCIAL: a Cocktail & Ice Cream Pairing

Elgin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 161 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL 60120

A delicious collaboration between Martini Room & The Milk House featuring a flight of three cocktail/ice cream pairings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WaNA2_0cMyvmqk00

DOG BOWL "Howl"oween Family Bowling Event

Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 401 Shepard Dr, Elgin, IL

Join us for a family-friendly, spooky bowling event at Elgin Lanes! Bowling, face painting, raffles, door prizes, and more. Costumes are optional and non-bowlers are welcome! The event will take...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgfEZ_0cMyvmqk00

EPH Fright Feast

Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 219 E Chicago St, Elgin, IL

EPH is bringing the Spooky fun all week long leading up to Halloween! Each day will have special featured events and activities. We will have something for everyone! Mark the calendars, get your...

