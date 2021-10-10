Elgin events calendar

(ELGIN, IL) Live events are coming to Elgin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elgin:

Jatin Pandit Concert Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 45 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL

Famous Music Composer Jatin Pandit and his live orchestra bringing DDLJ, K3G and many more of their 90s magic to Chicago https://youtu.be/BUWxY9fn43s

Halloween Extravaganza 2021 Elgin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 151 Douglas Avenue, Elgin, IL 60120

This family friendly event is open to all. This sign-up form is ONLY for the Haunted Walk-Thru portion.

SOCIAL: a Cocktail & Ice Cream Pairing Elgin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 161 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL 60120

A delicious collaboration between Martini Room & The Milk House featuring a flight of three cocktail/ice cream pairings.

DOG BOWL "Howl"oween Family Bowling Event Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 401 Shepard Dr, Elgin, IL

Join us for a family-friendly, spooky bowling event at Elgin Lanes! Bowling, face painting, raffles, door prizes, and more. Costumes are optional and non-bowlers are welcome! The event will take...

EPH Fright Feast Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 219 E Chicago St, Elgin, IL

EPH is bringing the Spooky fun all week long leading up to Halloween! Each day will have special featured events and activities. We will have something for everyone! Mark the calendars, get your...