CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

Events on the Lake Charles calendar

Lake Charles Journal
Lake Charles Journal
 6 days ago

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Lake Charles is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lake Charles area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vkB2J_0cMyvly100

Dustin Lynch at Party By The Pool 2.0

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 11:00 PM

Address: 777 Ave L'Auberge, Lake Charles, LA

ABOUT DUSTIN LYNCH American country music singer and songwriter Dustin Lynch has released four albums and one EP for the label: a self-titled album in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23TrWe_0cMyvly100

Lake Charles, LA ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Lake Charles, LA ServSafe® Certification, Lake Charles, LA 70601

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vf0u_0cMyvly100

Toughman

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 6150 Graywood Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA

Our annual Toughman Tournament Gray Style difficulty two man scramble More details to follow You may also like the following

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9ZC6_0cMyvly100

Facebook: Pierre's Learning Corner Presents: Letter B!

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:15 AM

Address: 261 Parish Rd, Lake Charles, LA

Children will be introduced to the letter of the week. Join us to sing along to the alphabet song and learn how to make a simple craft that will strengthen fine motor skills.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmAcE_0cMyvly100

2021 Mayor's Arts Awards

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 777 Avenue L'Auberge, Lake Charles, LA 70601

We will honor those individuals and groups that have brought color and entertainment to SWLA over the last year.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Government
City
Sun, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Lynch
Lake Charles Journal

Lake Charles Journal

Lake Charles, LA
129
Followers
306
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Charles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy