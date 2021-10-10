Events on the Lake Charles calendar

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Lake Charles is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lake Charles area:

Dustin Lynch at Party By The Pool 2.0 Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 11:00 PM

Address: 777 Ave L'Auberge, Lake Charles, LA

ABOUT DUSTIN LYNCH American country music singer and songwriter Dustin Lynch has released four albums and one EP for the label: a self-titled album in...

Lake Charles, LA ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course Lake Charles, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Lake Charles, LA ServSafe® Certification, Lake Charles, LA 70601

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Toughman Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 6150 Graywood Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA

Our annual Toughman Tournament Gray Style difficulty two man scramble More details to follow You may also like the following

Facebook: Pierre's Learning Corner Presents: Letter B! Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:15 AM

Address: 261 Parish Rd, Lake Charles, LA

Children will be introduced to the letter of the week. Join us to sing along to the alphabet song and learn how to make a simple craft that will strengthen fine motor skills.

2021 Mayor's Arts Awards Lake Charles, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 777 Avenue L'Auberge, Lake Charles, LA 70601

We will honor those individuals and groups that have brought color and entertainment to SWLA over the last year.