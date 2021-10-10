Coming soon: Panama City events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(PANAMA CITY, FL) Live events are lining up on the Panama City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Panama City area:

Blues Jam Session

Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1201 Beck Ave, Panama City, FL

The jam session will be open to the public. No cover charge.

Main Street Advisory Committee Meeting - Downtown North

Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

The Main Street Advisory Committee Meetings for Downtown North are held virtually via Zoom on the second Wednesday of each month at 10:00 a.m. The Meeting ID will be posted here prior to the...

Grand Lagoon Farmers Market

Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5551 N Lagoon Dr, Panama City, FL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: June - August, 2021: Saturdays, 8am - 1pm September, 2021 - May, 2022: Saturdays and Sundays, 8AM - 1PM Location:Capt

Kirstie Lovelady is back at House of Henry!

Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 461 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL

Live music from Kirstie Lovelady from 10 to midnight, and #PintsThatRock all night!

PAINT YOUR PET @ Gypsybeach Treasured Creations

Panama City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1107 Beck Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401

Sara will walk you through a 3-hour step by step process to create a one of a kind painted portrait of your pet!

