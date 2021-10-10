Coming soon: Panama City events

(PANAMA CITY, FL) Live events are lining up on the Panama City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Panama City area:

Blues Jam Session Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1201 Beck Ave, Panama City, FL

The jam session will be open to the public. No cover charge.

Main Street Advisory Committee Meeting - Downtown North Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

The Main Street Advisory Committee Meetings for Downtown North are held virtually via Zoom on the second Wednesday of each month at 10:00 a.m. The Meeting ID will be posted here prior to the...

Grand Lagoon Farmers Market Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5551 N Lagoon Dr, Panama City, FL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: June - August, 2021: Saturdays, 8am - 1pm September, 2021 - May, 2022: Saturdays and Sundays, 8AM - 1PM Location:Capt

Kirstie Lovelady is back at House of Henry! Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 461 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL

Live music from Kirstie Lovelady from 10 to midnight, and #PintsThatRock all night!

PAINT YOUR PET @ Gypsybeach Treasured Creations Panama City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1107 Beck Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401

Sara will walk you through a 3-hour step by step process to create a one of a kind painted portrait of your pet!