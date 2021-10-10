CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Live events on the horizon in Killeen

Killeen Voice
Killeen Voice
 6 days ago

(KILLEEN, TX) Live events are coming to Killeen.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Killeen:

Dice Soho *Made In Texas Tour* - Killeen

Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1607 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen, TX

Butterfly Lounge 1607 E Veterans Memorial Killeen, Tx span Oct. 9th – 10th, 2021 Begin: 8 p.m. span Your local time: 06:00 pm End: midnight span Your local time: 10/09/2021 10:00 pm Add to Calendar

Wine Tasting:Taste the World Wine Tasting Party!

Killeen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 810 West Rancier Avenue Ste. #800, Killeen, TX 76541

Taste The World: Wine Tasting Party (7pm to 10pm) Doors Open at 6:45pm

Free Treat Fridays at Texell's Killeen Branch!

Killeen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2208 Sunny Lane, Killeen, TX 76541

Come by our Killeen branch and get a Free Treat!

Kim's Seasonal Sweets @ Killeens Farmers Market

Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Kim's Seasonal Sweets @ Killeens Farmers Market at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen, TX 76543-4328, United States on Tue Oct 26 2021 at 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm

4th Friday Jazz

Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Come listen to Mr. Richard D Hegens Jr. Perform on Sept 24th at Endeavors! Purchase your tickets at www.endeavorsvenue.com

With Killeen Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

