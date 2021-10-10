Live events on the horizon in Killeen

(KILLEEN, TX) Live events are coming to Killeen.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Killeen:

Dice Soho *Made In Texas Tour* - Killeen Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1607 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen, TX

Butterfly Lounge 1607 E Veterans Memorial Killeen, Tx span Oct. 9th – 10th, 2021 Begin: 8 p.m. span Your local time: 06:00 pm End: midnight span Your local time: 10/09/2021 10:00 pm Add to Calendar

Wine Tasting:Taste the World Wine Tasting Party! Killeen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 810 West Rancier Avenue Ste. #800, Killeen, TX 76541

Taste The World: Wine Tasting Party (7pm to 10pm) Doors Open at 6:45pm

Free Treat Fridays at Texell's Killeen Branch! Killeen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2208 Sunny Lane, Killeen, TX 76541

Come by our Killeen branch and get a Free Treat!

Kim's Seasonal Sweets @ Killeens Farmers Market Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Kim's Seasonal Sweets @ Killeens Farmers Market at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen, TX 76543-4328, United States on Tue Oct 26 2021 at 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm

4th Friday Jazz Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Come listen to Mr. Richard D Hegens Jr. Perform on Sept 24th at Endeavors! Purchase your tickets at www.endeavorsvenue.com