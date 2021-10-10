CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumming, GA

Live events coming up in Cumming

Cumming Dispatch
Cumming Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CUMMING, GA) Live events are lining up on the Cumming calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cumming:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ugeY_0cMyviJq00

In-Person Healing Journey Meditation

Cumming, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 Mary Alice Park Road, Suite 803, Cumming, GA 30040

During this in-person meditative healing journey, attendees will be guided on a visualization that will clear blocks, heal & bring insight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6OPV_0cMyviJq00

Cumming, GA Political Leadership School

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 6300 Polo Club Dr, Cumming, GA

Click here to register: https://www.facl-training.org/schools/events/cumming-ga-pls-16oct2021 CUMMING, GEORGIA POLITICAL LEADERSHIP SCHOOL Polo Golf and Country Club 6300 Polo Club Dr.; Cumming...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYMqJ_0cMyviJq00

Cumming Baptist Church 23rd Anniversary Service

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Please come join us on Sunday Oct 10 @ 10:45am for our 23rd Anniversary Celebration. Dr David Drake, a past interim pastor will bring us the message on this special day. We will also have special...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7sAs_0cMyviJq00

The PIER Center Motorcycle Ride & Car Show Fundraiser

Cumming, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1597 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040

Come out and support your friends at The PIER Center for Life Enrichment by joining the ride or entering a car into the car show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CjVR_0cMyviJq00

LFLC 20th Anniversary Dinner & Program

Cumming, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1171 Atlanta Highway, Cumming, GA 30040

Dinner and Program to celebrate 20th Anniversary of Living Faith Lutheran Church

