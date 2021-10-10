Live events on the horizon in Santa Fe

(SANTA FE, NM) Live events are lining up on the Santa Fe calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Fe area:

2022 AgFest Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 West Marcy Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501

2022 AgFest - A Celebration of New Mexico Agriculture!

Robin Jones: New Paintings Santa Fe, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:59 PM

Address: 544 S Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM

Painter Robin Jones opens a new exhibition, featuring new paintings at Blue Rain Gallery in the Railyard on October 29, 2021 from 5:00pm-7:00pm. This exhibition runs October 29-Novermber 20, 2021...

John Axton and Doug Dawson Santa Fe, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:59 PM

Address: 400 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM

A new exhibition for John Axton and Doug Dawson opens at Ventana Fine Art on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 5-5:30pm with a live-streamed Facebook virtual tour of featured new works by the...

Dana Cooper Live at San Miguel Chapel Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 401 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Award Winning Singer Songwriter Dana Cooper brings his unique blend of songs and stories to San Miguel Chapel in Santa Fe NM.

NMAL | Other Desert Cities Santa Fe, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1213 Parkway Dr, Santa Fe, NM

New Mexico Actors Lab (NMAL) continues its 2021 season with the Pulitzer Prize-nominee Other Desert Cities, October 28 – November 14, 2021. A family mystery that pivots on a profound family...