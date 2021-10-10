Live events coming up in Asheville

(ASHEVILLE, NC) Asheville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Asheville:

Briston Maroney Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 08:30 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Briston Maroney stops by Asheville NC to make his Grey Eagle debut on Wednesday March 16 at 8pm! It's an ALL AGES show and doors open at 7pm

Andy Shauf Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Andy Shauf swings through Asheville NC on an album release tour to make his Grey Eagle debut on February 23, 20222!

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Legendary guitarist Greg Howe visits The Grey Eagle in Asheville NC as part of his 2022 Tour featuring Stu Hamm (bass) & Joel Taylor (drums)

Modelface Comedy presents Blaire Postman Struggling Chartist Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 375 Depot Street, Asheville, NC 28801

A.D.H.D. COMIC BLAIRE POSTMAN TURNS CHAOS INTO ORDER & LAUGHS THROUGH RADICAL SELF ACCEPTANCE & FLIP CHARTS. YES, FLIP CHARTS.

Colony House VIP Experience // Asheville, NC Oct 12 Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801

Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”