CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toms River, NJ

Toms River calendar: Coming events

Toms River Post
Toms River Post
 6 days ago

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Live events are coming to Toms River.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Toms River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pd7lT_0cMyvemw00

Do Your Own Thing w/Instruction4

Island Heights, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 22 Chestnut Ave, Island Heights, NJ

Check out the latest community post from one of your neighbors. (The views expressed in this post are the author’s own.)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KY1wX_0cMyvemw00

Bling Sale

Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 Washington St, Toms River, NJ

The Friends are holding a Bling Sale to benefit the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch on Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16 from 10AM until 4PM. Please visit us in Mancini Hall of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylpPc_0cMyvemw00

Island Heights Vol Fire Co 1 Trucktoberfest

Island Heights, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Van Sant Ave & E End Ave , Island Heights, NJ 08732, Island Heights, NJ

All Festivals of Island Heights. Festival, Fairs and Celebration Events in Island Heights. City festivals, Religious and Cultural festival events of Island Heights

Learn More

Adult Oils - Painting Clouds

Island Heights, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 22 Chestnut Ave, Island Heights, NJ

Mondays, Oct 5-26, 2021, 9:30 AM- 11:30 AM, Duration: 4-Week $60 members/$75 non-members; Minimum 5 / Maximum 10 Students will learn the methods and techniques used by master artists to create a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSaG4_0cMyvemw00

25th Annual Dinner Dance

Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 Washington St, Toms River, NJ

Shamrock and Thistle Pipes and Drums of Ocean County,NJ 25th Annual Dinner Dance October 16th, 2021 • 6 PM Toms River Elks Lodge 600 Washington St., Toms River, NJ

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Government
Toms River, NJ
Government
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Island Heights, NJ
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dance#Cultural Festival#Nj Shamrock
Toms River Post

Toms River Post

Toms River, NJ
61
Followers
305
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Toms River Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy