Toms River calendar: Coming events

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Live events are coming to Toms River.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Toms River:

Do Your Own Thing w/Instruction4 Island Heights, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 22 Chestnut Ave, Island Heights, NJ

Bling Sale Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 Washington St, Toms River, NJ

The Friends are holding a Bling Sale to benefit the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch on Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16 from 10AM until 4PM. Please visit us in Mancini Hall of...

Island Heights Vol Fire Co 1 Trucktoberfest Island Heights, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Van Sant Ave & E End Ave , Island Heights, NJ 08732, Island Heights, NJ

All Festivals of Island Heights. Festival, Fairs and Celebration Events in Island Heights. City festivals, Religious and Cultural festival events of Island Heights

Adult Oils - Painting Clouds Island Heights, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 22 Chestnut Ave, Island Heights, NJ

Mondays, Oct 5-26, 2021, 9:30 AM- 11:30 AM, Duration: 4-Week $60 members/$75 non-members; Minimum 5 / Maximum 10 Students will learn the methods and techniques used by master artists to create a...

25th Annual Dinner Dance Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 Washington St, Toms River, NJ

Shamrock and Thistle Pipes and Drums of Ocean County,NJ 25th Annual Dinner Dance October 16th, 2021 • 6 PM Toms River Elks Lodge 600 Washington St., Toms River, NJ