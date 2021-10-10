Stamford events coming soon

(STAMFORD, CT) Stamford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stamford:

Flick and treat (Ages 6 – 12) Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1170 Shippan Ave, Stamford, CT

October 30th, 2021 5PM -8PM Stamford Recreation Star Center, 1170 Shippan Ave The all-ages family-friendly drive-in movie that includes friendly games and trick or treating will keep the fun...

Metamorphosis Art Show Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 75 Selleck St, Stamford, CT

Building One Community and Ragetime invite you to our Art Exhibit celebrating Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: "Metamorphosis" An artistic expression that portrays personal metamorphosis...

Spooktacular! Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 61 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT

Tickets: $20.00 – $40.00 Spooks, specters, and scaredy-cats contort and cavort through a high-flying circus of scare. Vampires soar, skeletons stagger, and acrobatic cats romp through a humorously...

DWW at Paragon Open Dancesport Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 First Stamford Pl, Stamford, CT

Dancewear Works will be attending Paragon as a vendor. Come visit us!

David & Marion Nissen Carousel Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 30 W Broad St, Stamford, CT

The Brownstein | Selkowitz Carousel will be open from 10 -7 pm. Carousel rides are $2 or a multi ride 6 rides for $10 pass is available. The Rich Pantry will be open for refreshments.