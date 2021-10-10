Stamford events coming soon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

(STAMFORD, CT) Stamford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stamford:

Flick and treat (Ages 6 – 12)

Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1170 Shippan Ave, Stamford, CT

October 30th, 2021 5PM -8PM Stamford Recreation Star Center, 1170 Shippan Ave The all-ages family-friendly drive-in movie that includes friendly games and trick or treating will keep the fun...

Metamorphosis Art Show

Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 75 Selleck St, Stamford, CT

Building One Community and Ragetime invite you to our Art Exhibit celebrating Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: "Metamorphosis" An artistic expression that portrays personal metamorphosis...

Spooktacular!

Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 61 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT

Tickets: $20.00 – $40.00 Spooks, specters, and scaredy-cats contort and cavort through a high-flying circus of scare. Vampires soar, skeletons stagger, and acrobatic cats romp through a humorously...

DWW at Paragon Open Dancesport

Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 First Stamford Pl, Stamford, CT

Dancewear Works will be attending Paragon as a vendor. Come visit us!

David & Marion Nissen Carousel

Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 30 W Broad St, Stamford, CT

The Brownstein | Selkowitz Carousel will be open from 10 -7 pm. Carousel rides are $2 or a multi ride 6 rides for $10 pass is available. The Rich Pantry will be open for refreshments.

With Stamford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

