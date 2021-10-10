Bethlehem calendar: Coming events

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Live events are lining up on the Bethlehem calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bethlehem area:

Macrame Workshop — The Art Establishment Fountain Hill, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 945 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA

We will be creating a wall hanging that can be used in a compact space or on a door. The wall hanging is approximately 8”Wx36”L. The project includes several basic macrame knots including a lark’s...

SPRINKLES AND STAIN WORKSHOP Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 259 E Elizabeth Ave, Bethlehem, PA

Please join us Film Cakez Bakery and The Rustic Wood Project to create a 8″ w x 6.5″ h wood box, specially made for your child! After they are done creating their one-of-a-kind masterpiece, they...

Oktoberfest Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA

Presented by Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE)Now in its 11th year, Oktoberfest, presented by Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), is a free

The Mighty Manatees - 2021 Season Closing Show Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Mighty Manatees - 2021 Season Closing Show Hosted By The Mighty Manatees Band. Event starts at Sat Oct 30 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Bethlehem., * Suggested $20 per person donation to...

Bingo October 10, 2021 Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3233 Apples Church Rd, Bethlehem, PA

Cash Bingo. $20 for 20 games. Doors open at noon. Lunch available. Invite a friend to come along for an afternoon of fun! CDC rules will be in place. Masks are only needed if unvaccinated...