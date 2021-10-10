CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem calendar: Coming events

Bethlehem News Flash
Bethlehem News Flash
 6 days ago

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Live events are lining up on the Bethlehem calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bethlehem area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZORFh_0cMyvb8l00

Macrame Workshop — The Art Establishment

Fountain Hill, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 945 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA

We will be creating a wall hanging that can be used in a compact space or on a door. The wall hanging is approximately 8”Wx36”L. The project includes several basic macrame knots including a lark’s...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1ckx_0cMyvb8l00

SPRINKLES AND STAIN WORKSHOP

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 259 E Elizabeth Ave, Bethlehem, PA

Please join us Film Cakez Bakery and The Rustic Wood Project to create a 8″ w x 6.5″ h wood box, specially made for your child! After they are done creating their one-of-a-kind masterpiece, they...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJwd6_0cMyvb8l00

Oktoberfest

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA

Presented by Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE)Now in its 11th year, Oktoberfest, presented by Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), is a free

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2op48a_0cMyvb8l00

The Mighty Manatees - 2021 Season Closing Show

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Mighty Manatees - 2021 Season Closing Show Hosted By The Mighty Manatees Band. Event starts at Sat Oct 30 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Bethlehem., * Suggested $20 per person donation to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6dxt_0cMyvb8l00

Bingo October 10, 2021

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3233 Apples Church Rd, Bethlehem, PA

Cash Bingo. $20 for 20 games. Doors open at noon. Lunch available. Invite a friend to come along for an afternoon of fun! CDC rules will be in place. Masks are only needed if unvaccinated...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bethlehem, PA
City
Fountain Hill, PA
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#The Rustic Wood Project#Pa Cash Bingo#Cdc
Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem, PA
125
Followers
309
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bethlehem News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy