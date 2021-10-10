CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(YAKIMA, WA) Yakima has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yakima:

TRUNK-n-TREAT

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1103 W Mead Ave, Yakima, WA

Mark your calendar & make your plans now to join us for our annual Trunk-n-Treat! Bring your kids or decorate your car and join in the fun of sharing the evening and candy with kids and families...

Friday Morning Board Meetings with Just Breathe Stand Up Paddle Boarding and Yoga

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 AM

First and Third Friday, 8:30am. A free social paddle, bring your own gear, snacks and a fun loving attitude as we meet every first and third Friday at 8:30 am to find adventure! SUP rentals and...

Islamic Arts Society Exhibition at the Larson Gallery

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1606 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima, WA

View 36 gorgeous works of art that have been selected from 108 entries by artists living in the United States and Canada at the Larson Gallery. The Larson Gallery is open Tuesday - Friday 10am to...

The Haunted Tents

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

The 17th annual Haunted Tents is a family friendly display. This years display features 360 feet of maze with 14 different displays hidden within, surprise around every corner, and something to...

Walking Group

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 3000 W Mead Ave, Yakima, WA

Join us for our October Walking Group at Emil Kissel Park (3000 W Mead Ave, Yakima, WA 98902) on Mondays @ 9:00am. Meet near the restrooms.

