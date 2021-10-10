Cedar Rapids events coming up

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Cedar Rapids is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cedar Rapids area:

Cedar Rapids Beer Summit Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 350 1st Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

We’re excited to announce that Cedar Rapids Beer Summit will be Saturday, November 6th ! Tickets will go on-sale on 8/27 at 9amCST

Five Seasons Button Club August Meeting Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1906 Blairs Ferry Rd NE, Cedar Rapids, IA

The Blue Ribbon Button Club will hold its August meeting on Saturday, August 21 at Scott's Family Restaurant at noon. The meeting begins with having lunch at our own cost at noon. After eating, we...

Bike, Pedal & Roll: The Wheely Big Bike Ride Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 203 16th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA

Event Details: • Sunday, October 10, 2021 • Ride Starts and Stops at Kickstand, 203 16th Ave SE • Soft Start at Noon • Two Routes Offered • Short Route: Approx. 5 miles • Long Route: Approx. 20...

HER Speak Up Series Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 97 3rd Avenue Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Quality, affordability, accessibility. The wish list continues for child care in Iowa. Join us for an in depth conversation on childcare.

Day of the Dead Halloween Bash Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 1202 3rd St SE Suite 200, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Don't miss this Horiffic Bash presented by The Olympic South Side Theater and Pedro Productions featuring The Mixtape!