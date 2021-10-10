CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids events coming up

Cedar Rapids Digest
Cedar Rapids Digest
 6 days ago

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Cedar Rapids is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cedar Rapids area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VV87M_0cMyvZKB00

Cedar Rapids Beer Summit

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 350 1st Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

We’re excited to announce that Cedar Rapids Beer Summit will be Saturday, November 6th ! Tickets will go on-sale on 8/27 at 9amCST

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E60Av_0cMyvZKB00

Five Seasons Button Club August Meeting

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1906 Blairs Ferry Rd NE, Cedar Rapids, IA

The Blue Ribbon Button Club will hold its August meeting on Saturday, August 21 at Scott's Family Restaurant at noon. The meeting begins with having lunch at our own cost at noon. After eating, we...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkhEV_0cMyvZKB00

Bike, Pedal & Roll: The Wheely Big Bike Ride

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 203 16th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA

Event Details: • Sunday, October 10, 2021 • Ride Starts and Stops at Kickstand, 203 16th Ave SE • Soft Start at Noon • Two Routes Offered • Short Route: Approx. 5 miles • Long Route: Approx. 20...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvlQz_0cMyvZKB00

HER Speak Up Series

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 97 3rd Avenue Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Quality, affordability, accessibility. The wish list continues for child care in Iowa. Join us for an in depth conversation on childcare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFpyq_0cMyvZKB00

Day of the Dead Halloween Bash

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 1202 3rd St SE Suite 200, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Don't miss this Horiffic Bash presented by The Olympic South Side Theater and Pedro Productions featuring The Mixtape!

With Cedar Rapids Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

