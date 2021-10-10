Abilene events coming soon

(ABILENE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Abilene calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Abilene:

Blood Drive - Beltway Park Church (South Campus) Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 4009 Beltway S, Abilene, TX

Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be having a mobile blood drive at Beltway Park Church in Abilene (South Campus at 4009 Beltway South) from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. We hope to see you there! For...

Parents Night Out Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1241 Ben Richey Dr, Abilene, TX

Parents Night Out at Abilene Gymnastics Sport Center, 1241 Ben Richey Dr, Abilene, TX 79602, Abilene, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 05:00 pm to 09:00 pm

The Big Cheese Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 547 Chestnut St, Abilene, TX

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) will host Abilene’s fourth annual macaroni and cheese cook-off. Local restaurants, caterers, and food trucks will be serving up their version of mac and cheese for...

Love & Care Revival | Prayer Team Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1100 North 6th Street, Abilene, TX 79601

PRAYER TEAM VOLUNTEERS Join us for this city wide Revival event. Worship, prayer & messages from local speakers.

Haunted House Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 2300 N 2nd St, Abilene, TX

Enter the Lair... if you dare. The Umpteenth Annual Haunted House at Play Faire Park has been revamped into the Dragon's Lair, a Labyrinth of Horror. Be prepared for a scare and watch out for...