Conroe, TX

Coming soon: Conroe events

Conroe Digest
Conroe Digest
 6 days ago

(CONROE, TX) Conroe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Conroe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onKC8_0cMyvXYj00

Adams Bowling Fundraiser

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 13027 TX-105, Conroe, TX

Carla and James Adams are devoted members of the Montgomery County USBC. We are raising funds to help with medical expenses, after James's motorcycle accident, and for them to purchase a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igxWq_0cMyvXYj00

Category 6 @ Conroe Catfish Festival

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Category 6 will hit the stage Performing Party Anthems @ 2pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8L88_0cMyvXYj00

Conroe Crossroads

Conroe, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 09:30 PM

Address: N. Main Street and Simonton, Conroe, TX 77301

Conroe Crossroads features more than 40 shows in multiple venues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9X0p_0cMyvXYj00

Open Studio- Pick your Painting-All Ages

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1402 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX

Pick a painting, invite your friends, and enjoy step-by-step instruction with our experienced and enthusiastic local artists. You'll leave with a one-of-a-kind creation and be ready to come back...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqG1j_0cMyvXYj00

BAR 4 BAR BREWFEST

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

BAR 4 BAR BREWFEST at N Frazier St, Conroe, TX 77301, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 07:00 pm to Sun Oct 10 2021 at 12:00 am

