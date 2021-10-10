CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victorville, CA

Victorville calendar: What's coming up

Victorville Today
Victorville Today
 6 days ago

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Victorville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Victorville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8f93_0cMyvWg000

Victorville Christmas Parade - Honoring Santa's Healthcare Heroes

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 7th Street, Victorville, CA 92392

The Kiwanis Club of Victorville is proud to host the 74th Annual Victorville Children's Christmas Parade.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdELe_0cMyvWg000

SWAG - Strong Women and Guns at AVGC

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

SWAG - Strong Women and Guns is for experienced shooters. Join us on the 3rd Thursday of every month.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21S0PT_0cMyvWg000

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Victorville, Victorville, CA 92392

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Learn More

CCW Multi-State Class. Includes Utah, Arizona, Florida and Virginia

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Rd, Victorville, CA 92395

CCW Class for Utah, Arizona, Florida, & Virginia  - Includes all 4 States. Range fees are included. There are no surprise up-charges.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25v5XO_0cMyvWg000

CCW Prep - Live Fire Course

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

THIS IS A LIVE FIRE COURSE! The CCW Prep Course is the 1st Tuesday of each Month. $25 per person.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victorville, CA
Government
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
City
Victorville, CA
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#The Kiwanis Club#Thu Nov 11#Stoddard Wells Road
Victorville Today

Victorville Today

Victorville, CA
271
Followers
290
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Victorville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy