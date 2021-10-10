Victorville calendar: What's coming up

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Victorville has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Victorville:

Victorville Christmas Parade - Honoring Santa's Healthcare Heroes

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 7th Street, Victorville, CA 92392

The Kiwanis Club of Victorville is proud to host the 74th Annual Victorville Children's Christmas Parade.

SWAG - Strong Women and Guns at AVGC

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

SWAG - Strong Women and Guns is for experienced shooters. Join us on the 3rd Thursday of every month.

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Victorville, Victorville, CA 92392

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Rd, Victorville, CA 92395

CCW Class for Utah, Arizona, Florida, & Virginia - Includes all 4 States. Range fees are included. There are no surprise up-charges.

CCW Prep - Live Fire Course Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

THIS IS A LIVE FIRE COURSE! The CCW Prep Course is the 1st Tuesday of each Month. $25 per person.