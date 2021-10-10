CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Billings events coming up

Billings News Flash
Billings News Flash
 6 days ago

(BILLINGS, MT) Billings has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Billings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pg0c3_0cMyvUuY00

Boo-La Bash

Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 928 Broadwater Avenue, #Suite E, Billings, MT 59101

The Boo-La Bash is the Halloween Party you don’t want to miss!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jlau3_0cMyvUuY00

Progeny Pen Parade & NILE Merit Heifer Show

Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1500, 308 6th Ave N, Billings, MT

Don't miss out on the Progeny Pen Parade, Calcutta and the NILE Merit Heifer Show on October 22nd! We'll see you in the Expo Center Friday afternoon at 1:00! You may also like the following events...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZreS_0cMyvUuY00

Fall Sermon Series “A Good Life; Part 5: A Good Cause”

Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2940 Poly Dr, Billings, MT

Our lives don’t just happen to us we build them through our decisions and actions. How can we live in a way that will allow us to look back on the lives we have lived and pronounce them good? Join...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7V96_0cMyvUuY00

Partner Yoga Series

Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:15 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:15 PM

Address: 27 Shiloh Rd #7, Billings, MT

4 Week Yoga Series with Juanita Smith - Partner Yoga Known as couples yoga or partner yoga, this practice allows two people to relate to one another through assisted poses. From stretching your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WV205_0cMyvUuY00

Big Sky Medium Live at the Babcock "connect with the other side"

Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2810 2nd Avenue North, Billings, MT 59101

2 hour live interactive psychic medium with world renowned Big Sky Medium, connect with the other side and with loved ones!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Psychic#Mt#The Halloween Party#Ave N
Billings News Flash

Billings News Flash

Billings, MT
174
Followers
309
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Billings News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy