Billings events coming up

(BILLINGS, MT) Billings has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Billings:

Boo-La Bash Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 928 Broadwater Avenue, #Suite E, Billings, MT 59101

The Boo-La Bash is the Halloween Party you don’t want to miss!!

Progeny Pen Parade & NILE Merit Heifer Show Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1500, 308 6th Ave N, Billings, MT

Don't miss out on the Progeny Pen Parade, Calcutta and the NILE Merit Heifer Show on October 22nd! We'll see you in the Expo Center Friday afternoon at 1:00!

Fall Sermon Series “A Good Life; Part 5: A Good Cause” Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2940 Poly Dr, Billings, MT

Our lives don’t just happen to us we build them through our decisions and actions. How can we live in a way that will allow us to look back on the lives we have lived and pronounce them good? Join...

Partner Yoga Series Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:15 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:15 PM

Address: 27 Shiloh Rd #7, Billings, MT

4 Week Yoga Series with Juanita Smith - Partner Yoga Known as couples yoga or partner yoga, this practice allows two people to relate to one another through assisted poses. From stretching your...

Big Sky Medium Live at the Babcock "connect with the other side" Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2810 2nd Avenue North, Billings, MT 59101

2 hour live interactive psychic medium with world renowned Big Sky Medium, connect with the other side and with loved ones!