Bloomington, IN

Live events on the horizon in Bloomington

 6 days ago

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Live events are lining up on the Bloomington calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bloomington area:

Parade Guide

Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Each year, we kick off Homecoming weekend with a Friday evening parade—an event that showcases IU student groups and local community organizations. To participate in the parade, please review the...

Yoga of the Voice 6-Week Series (Saturdays only, in person)

Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 1713 North College Avenue, #1, Bloomington, IN 47401

A powerful weekly series that helps you to find your voice, remove inhibitive patterns, and find new freedom in your voice.

An Afternoon with the Southern Indiana Wind Ensemble

Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 1601 S Rogers St, Bloomington, IN

An Afternoon with the Southern Indiana Wind Ensemble Sunday, October 10 at 2:00 p.m. Main Performance Stage at Switchyard Park The Southern Indiana Wind Ensemble (SIWE) is a community-based...

Michael Norris @ Hoppy Wobbles

Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Michael Norris @ Hoppy Wobbles is on Facebook. To connect with Michael Norris @ Hoppy Wobbles, join Facebook today.

Coffee with Friends with Dawn Knight

Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

The Friends of the Library invite you to join us for Coffee with Friends! We welcome author Dawn Knight to discuss her book, Race and Football in America. George Taliaferro was a trailblazer whose...

