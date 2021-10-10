CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Live events Joliet — what’s coming up

Joliet Dispatch
Joliet Dispatch
 6 days ago

(JOLIET, IL) Live events are lining up on the Joliet calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Joliet area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djani_0cMyvS9600

Will County C-PACE Information Session

Joliet, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1100 Northeast Frontage Road, Joliet, IL 60431

Learn about Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Financing - Will County C-PACE Team & a Property Owner with C-PACE Experience in IL

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KijZO_0cMyvS9600

A Night of Magical Comedy

New Lenox, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1300 N. Cedar Road, New Lenox, IL 60451

A fun-filled night of magic & comedy. Come early for dinner specials and a great seat!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l85lj_0cMyvS9600

Fiction Book Club (Community Group)

New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 120 Veterans Pkwy, New Lenox, IL

This member-run book club meets the second Wednesday of every month and reads a variety of titles, both fiction and non-fiction. Come discuss, share and enjoy the experience of reading with a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUjdK_0cMyvS9600

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Joliet, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Joliet, IL 60431

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXgXr_0cMyvS9600

Illinois Vintage Fest 5

New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Illinois Vintage Fest is back October 30th from 9AM to 5PM. We will be back on our usual turf in New Lenox at Francis Field.

Learn More

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
