CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Metal By Numbers 10/10: Marching in Charts

By Chris Annunziata
metalinsider.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetal By Numbers is a weekly column in which we look at the top metal sellers and debuts of the week. Metal By Numbers is back! My apologies for my absence but I recently got married and went ahead and explored Spain! I saw all of Gaudí’s glory but I wasn’t able to catch a metal show overseas. The real bummer was missing DVNE by only a couple of days. Oh well! Now I’m back with Mark Tremonti topping the charts. This week had other stellar releases in Rivers of Nihil, Unto Others, Sleep Token, and more. Enjoy!

metalinsider.net

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

The Top 10 Darkest Music Videos in Rock + Metal

It's often thought that the music video comes second to the song itself. But a dark music video can sometimes pack a punch just as foreboding and visceral as the tune it accompanies. Sure, a song's visual component should supplement the audio, but can't it also go further and disturb,...
MUSIC
Revolver

10 Polarizing Bands Metal Fans Love to Hate

If there's one thing metalheads love more than headbanging and wearing all black in the summer, it's arguing. Naturally, the most intense music in the world elicits some of the most intense reactions, whether it's people who'd die for one subgenre but absolutely loathe another, or those who have a band's first album tattooed on their body but are ready to physically spar with anyone who says the new stuff is better.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Metals Turns 10

There are hit songs, and then there are songs that seem to permeate every fibre of popular culture, like cigarette smoke on a denim jacket. Feist’s “1234” was such a song. The numbers don’t lie: a Top 10 single in the US, Canada, and the UK, “1234” propelled sales of the Canadian singer’s 2007 album, The Reminder, past the 2 million mark. But such metrics don’t tell the full story of the song’s sheer ubiquity and its grade-schoolers-to-grandmas cross-generational appeal.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Four Reasons Danny Gatton Remains a Guitar Legend

Born in Washington, D.C., in 1945, Daniel Wood Gatton Jr. began playing guitar at age nine, inspired by players like Les Paul and Hank Garland. Bringing dazzling virtuoso technique to down-home styles, Gatton distilled blues, rockabilly and country into a twanging brew he called “redneck jazz.”. Here are four reasons...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Indiana State
metalinsider.net

Video Premiere: Nagazi – “March of the Serpents”

Michigan groove metal outfit Nagazi are gearing up for their new EP, March of the Serpents, out December 3rd. Today (12th), the group has teamed up with Metal Insider to premiere a Jeff King (Abstract Eclipse Productions)-directed video for the title track. The song is to showcase brothers Jeff and Joe Hafer’s, new and mature direction as Jeff explains:
ROCK MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Track Premiere: War Cloud – “No Good To Me”

War Cloud are gearing up for their return to the road later this month. To celebrate their upcoming trek, the group has teamed up with Metal Insider to premiere their standalone single “No Good To Me,” via Ripple Music. The track is filled with 80’s metal riffs mixed with an overall fresh take.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Belphegor targeting spring 2022 for new album

Belphegor are shooting for an April 2022 release for their, twelfth studio record. They are currently at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden putting the finishing touches on the, as of yet untitled, production. Guitarist/vocalist Helmuth Lehner said this,. “4 years and 7 months after the highly rated album, ‘Totenritual‘, we...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinsider.net

New & Noteworthy: October 15th, 2021 – The New Music Underground Fire

New & Noteworthy is a weekly column in which we highlight some of the newest rock and metal releases coming out each week. This week feature new music from Twelve Foot Ninja, Tom Morello, Ice Nine Kills, and more! For last week’s releases you can read the previous New & Noteworthy, and for the latest sales numbers Metal by Numbers. Be sure to follow us on Spotify to get this month’s New & Noteworthy Playlist, updated every Friday with the newest metal releases.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Tremonti
Person
Dee Snider
metalinsider.net

Khemmis unveil “House Of Cadmus” animation video

Khemmis have shared another track from their new album Deceiver, out November 19th via Nuclear Blast. “House Of Cadmus” is nearly 7 minutes long and you can watch the animation video for it below. Vocalist/guitarist Phil Pendergast comments:. “”House of Cadmus’ represents the lowest emotional point on Deceiver. In it,...
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Personal Retrospective: Albums that turn 10 in 2021

While we are still a few months away from the end of 2021, this time of the year is usually for retrospectives. However, instead of (already) looking at the best that this year had to offer in terms of metal music, I will be going a bit further back. Here is a look back at some of the best and most noteworthy metal albums that celebrate their 10th anniversary this year. So settle in and enjoy this short retrospective of some of my personal favorites from 2011!
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Metal#10 10#Rivers Of Nihil#Pennsylvanian#Carnifex#Flux Lrb#Sumerian#Poppy#Deftones#Strength#Roadrunner#Headbangers#Afm
metalinsider.net

Review: Inkcarceration 2021 proves Festivals are back, bigger than ever.

With news earlier this year on Danny Wimmer’s company DWP would be partnering with the minds behind Inkcarceration, fans were torn on whether the announcement was good or not. Knowing the sheer size of the production ability from DWP, I was convinced Inkcarceration could only be improved from its humble beginnings to a premier festival in the Ohio area. As the lineup announcement brought huge names to an otherwise smaller named festival, it set the pace to what fans could expect from DWP going forward.
MANSFIELD, OH
metalinsider.net

Behemoth announce 30th anniversary livestream on Halloween

Behemoth have announced a 30th anniversary livestream performance this Halloween, October 31st. “XXX Years Ov Blasphemy” will occur in three different ‘spectacular’ locations offering three different sets of live performance by the band. Tickets are now available. Each set will focus on a decade-long period of the band’s career. Mastermind...
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Norway’s Helheim ushers in fall with ‘WoduridaR’

If you’ve been reading the pages here at Metal Insider for the past number of years you know that we’re particular fans of Norway’s Helheim. Now on their 11th record, these black metal masters from Bergen always impress no matter they tend they do. And while their sound has evolved over time from their gritty, punishingly cold roots to the more atmospheric Rignir released just a short time ago, this latest record, WoduridaR harks back to their earlier sonicscapes – but not entirely.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Kerry King says Slayer ended too soon

According to ex Slayer guitarist Kerry King, The band retired “too early.” The 57-year-old guitar legend let his feelings be known during a short video message to congratulating Machine Head on their 30 year run. “So, I hear congratulations are in order for my friends in Machine Head,” King said,...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Music
metalinsider.net

David Lee Roth reveals new poster for his “Last Tour”

David Lee Roth has essentially announced his retirement from performing. With the reveal of his newest tour poster, the legendary vocalist and frontman, calls this “The Last Tour.” Earlier this month, Roth announced that his Vegas shows during the first weeks of January would be his last. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “These are my last five shows.” “I’m not going to explain the statement.” He said, “The explanation is in a safe.” This, despite the new tour poster reading, “David Lee Roth, The Last Tour, Unless it isn’t.” On New Year’s Eve, Roth will once again perform at the Mandalay Bay’s House Of Blues in Las Vegas for the first of five concerts continuing into January of 2022.
NFL
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy