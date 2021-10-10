Metal By Numbers 10/10: Marching in Charts
Metal By Numbers is a weekly column in which we look at the top metal sellers and debuts of the week. Metal By Numbers is back! My apologies for my absence but I recently got married and went ahead and explored Spain! I saw all of Gaudí’s glory but I wasn’t able to catch a metal show overseas. The real bummer was missing DVNE by only a couple of days. Oh well! Now I’m back with Mark Tremonti topping the charts. This week had other stellar releases in Rivers of Nihil, Unto Others, Sleep Token, and more. Enjoy!metalinsider.net
