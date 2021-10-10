Santa Barbara events coming up

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) Santa Barbara has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Barbara:

Exploring the Fundamentals of the Reggio Approach Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 1617 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Exploring the Fundamentals of the Reggio Approach: A two- day online workshop with Tiziana Filippini, Loretta Bertani of Reggio Emilia

Southern Culture On The Skids Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Address: 1221 State St, Ste 205, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Witness the SCOTS therapeutic powers of foot-stomping, butt-shaking rock and roll live at SOhO!

VIP FRENCH BREAD WORKSHOP Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: BATH STREET, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

WHERE ? The courses of traditional French cooking, I propose can be organized or in your home or in my kitchen in Santa Barbara ! ð IN YOU

Meditation with Sound with Asura Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 22 West Mission Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Meditation with Sound with Asura Serra Come enjoy the sound of Asura's gongs and bowls, in a Meditation guided by Sound.

Spooktacular Hallow-STEAM Evening 2021 Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1525 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Our spooky, Halloween-themed STEAM night is back! It’s hands-on science exploration and family fun for all ages!