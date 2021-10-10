Events on the Santa Maria calendar

(SANTA MARIA, CA) Santa Maria is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Maria:

Orthodox Women's Book Club Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 877 Francine Ln, Santa Maria, CA

Orthodox Womens Book Club Hosted By Orthodox Church of the Annunciation. Event starts at Sat Oct 30 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Santa Maria., Join Us as we read Putting Joy into Practice...

Bulldog Bound-o-Ween Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 800 S College Dr, Santa Maria, CA

Join Allan Hancock College for family-friendly, drive-through Trick-or-Treating on the Santa Maria campus in parking lot 4. Participants will remain in their vehicles. Kids will receive Halloween...

Super Bingo Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Super Sunday Bingo is here. 26 Games paying up to $250, door prizes. See additional image on link for more information. ***OPEN TO THE PUBLIC - 18 AND OVER PLEASE!!!! Doors Open at 10 Warm-ups at...

Heartland Charter School-Pumpkin Patch at the U-Pick Blueberries Santa Maria, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3665 Dominion Rd., Santa Maria, CA 93454

PLEASE READ THE DETAILS OF THIS FIELD TRIP CAREFULLY. EACH FIELD TRIP HAS UNIQUE GUIDELINES FOR AGES, NUMBER OF CHAPERONES, ETC. NO REFUNDS!

Santa Maria Farmers Market Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

On Wednesdays, visit the locally-grown produce stands from noon until 4 p.m. Located in Town Center West at the corner of Broadway and Main.