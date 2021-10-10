CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Live events coming up in Odessa

Odessa Voice
Odessa Voice
 6 days ago

(ODESSA, TX) Live events are coming to Odessa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Odessa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05OSOR_0cMyvBNz00

Vinyl Brunch - Tom Petty/Halloween Edition

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 305 E 5th St, Odessa, TX

Join us for October’s Vinyl Brunch. Enjoy a spooky playlist with some Tom Petty peppered in, and hot dishes at the Odessa Marriott & Conference center. Brunch will be served by Barrel & Derrick...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ogtK_0cMyvBNz00

Girls Night Out The Show at Club 305 (Odessa, TX)

Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 620 North Grandview Avenue, Odessa, TX 79761

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Odessa ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 8pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44EwlA_0cMyvBNz00

Book Writing & Publishing Masterclass -Passion2Published — Odessa

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Learn The Book Publishing & Writing Blueprint to effectively write, publish and market your book that will help to be a published author About this event Learn The Best Book Publishing & Writing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7WSg_0cMyvBNz00

125th Anniversary Celebration

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 709 N Lee Ave, Odessa, TX

On October 17th First Odessa will be celebrating 125 years of God’s faithfulness. Everyone is invited as we remember what God has done and look forward to what He will do as we continue to do the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEZY7_0cMyvBNz00

Fall Gnome Hand-building for beginners

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Fall Gnome Hand-building for beginners Hosted By The Painted Potter Odessa. Event starts at Sat Oct 16 2021 at 06:00 pm and happening at Odessa., This instructed class is the perfect beginner...

