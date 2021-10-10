Live events on the horizon in Saginaw

(SAGINAW, MI) Saginaw is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saginaw area:

SATA Policy Committee Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 3020 Sheridan Ave, Saginaw, MI

SATA Policy Committee at Saginaw County Road Commission, Saginaw, United States on Thu Oct 28 2021 at 10:00 am to 11:30 am

Halloween Weekend Party Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 6530 Bay Rd, Saginaw, MI

Halloween weekend party!! Games fun and candy!!! Costume contest after 2am Friday and Saturday $100 first place prize!



Jack-O-Dash Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 6685 Sheridan Rd, Saginaw, MI

Join Saginaw County Parks and the Saginaw YMCA for a 3/4 mile family fun run/walk in your Halloween costume. The first 50 participants registered receive a free Pumpkin! Prizes will be awarded for...

Downtown Saginaw Farmers Market Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 203 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, MI

This event listing provided for the Saginaw community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if you...

Dia De Los Muertos 2021 Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:59 PM

Address: 1126 N Michigan Ave, Saginaw, MI

October 29, 30 Noon-5pm Ofrendas will also be on display the week of October 31, 2021 The Saginaw Art Museum is pleased to host a Dia De Los Muertos Celebration this year. While details are still...