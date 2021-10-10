Newark events coming soon
(NEWARK, DE) Newark is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newark:
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM
Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702
Fade To Black is the premier Metallica tribute experience. With special guest Rebel Soul. The east coast's ultimate Kid Rock tribute band.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM
Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702
Zillion Dollar Babies, and Sister Twisted together in one night!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 1857 Pulaski Highway, Bear, DE 19701
Delaware's Longest Running Stand Up Comedy Show. Starring East Coast's rising comedians. Tickets include a featured meal before the show.
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:30 PM
Address: 674 Pencader Drive, Newark, DE 19702
Stand-Up Comedy show bringing the best talent from the area to you.
