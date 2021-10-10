Newark events coming soon

(NEWARK, DE) Newark is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newark:

Fade To Black With Rebel Soul Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Fade To Black is the premier Metallica tribute experience. With special guest Rebel Soul. The east coast's ultimate Kid Rock tribute band.

Zillion Dollar Babies and Sister Twisted Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Zillion Dollar Babies, and Sister Twisted together in one night!

Straight No Chaser Bear, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1857 Pulaski Highway, Bear, DE 19701

Delaware's Longest Running Stand Up Comedy Show. Starring East Coast's rising comedians. Tickets include a featured meal before the show.

Midnight Oil Comedy Show Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 674 Pencader Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Stand-Up Comedy show bringing the best talent from the area to you.