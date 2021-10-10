CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, DE

Newark events coming soon

Newark Bulletin
Newark Bulletin
 6 days ago

(NEWARK, DE) Newark is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newark:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yV4NN_0cMyv7wK00

Fade To Black With Rebel Soul

Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Fade To Black is the premier Metallica tribute experience. With special guest Rebel Soul. The east coast's ultimate Kid Rock tribute band.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZumN_0cMyv7wK00

Zillion Dollar Babies and Sister Twisted

Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Zillion Dollar Babies, and Sister Twisted together in one night!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VroD7_0cMyv7wK00

Straight No Chaser

Bear, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1857 Pulaski Highway, Bear, DE 19701

Delaware's Longest Running Stand Up Comedy Show. Starring East Coast's rising comedians. Tickets include a featured meal before the show.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L8R0e_0cMyv7wK00

Midnight Oil Comedy Show

Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 674 Pencader Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Stand-Up Comedy show bringing the best talent from the area to you.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Government
City
Newark, DE
Newark, DE
Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
Newark Bulletin

Newark Bulletin

Newark, DE
150
Followers
306
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newark Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy