Columbia, MO

Columbia calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(COLUMBIA, MO) Live events are lining up on the Columbia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbia area:

Columbia Experimental Music Festival

Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 10 Hitt Street, Columbia, MO 65201

Four day festival showcasing and celebrating experimental music and art throughout downtown Columbia, MO.

Pawject Runway

Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 8250 Trade Center Drive, Columbia, MO 65201

Join us for our ninth annual Pawject Runway Canine Fashion Show benefiting Unchained Melodies! New this year - a Holiday Maker's Market!

KATOBERFEST

Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 3109 S Ten Mile Dr., Jefferson City, MO 65201

JOIN US FOR THE 1ST ANNUAL KATOBERFEST IN HERMANN, MO!

Soul Sessions COMO

Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 803 East Walnut Street, Columbia, MO 65201

EVERY 4th Saturday is SOUL Sessions. Live Music from "The SOUL Collective" Soul Dusties, R&B, Hip-Hop Classics. Local Vendors, Drinks, Food,

CareerMD Networking Event - Columbia, MO

Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2210 Country Club Dr, Columbia, MO 65201

A networking dinner for the residents and fellows training at University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
