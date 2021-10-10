CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield calendar: Events coming up

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Live events are lining up on the Springfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Springfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dL3rX_0cMyu3Rd00

Jeffrey Dallet Performing Live at Buzz Bomb Brewing Company

Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 406 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701

From Denver, Colorado, Jeffrey Dallet combines rock with lyrically driven folk music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465oF3_0cMyu3Rd00

Guided Tour of Vachel Lindsay Home

Springfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 603 S 5th St, Springfield, IL

When was the last time you experienced your literary heritage? Join us for a guided tour of the Vachel Lindsay Home State Historic Site. About this event In the heart of our country stands the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8fRw_0cMyu3Rd00

Specter Art Show at Buzz Bomb Brewery

Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 406 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701

Join us for a hauntingly good time on October 29th. See phantasms appear as our artists conjure the spirit of 217 art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKmD1_0cMyu3Rd00

Expect The Unexpected Poetry Night

Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 11 West Old State Capitol Plaza, Springfield, IL 62701

If you’re looking for Laughter, great performances, and an all around great time. This is the Event for u. You do not want to miss this show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlhaJ_0cMyu3Rd00

Dog Days of HOWLoween

Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 406 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701

Dog Days returns Sunday October 10th! There will be free dog treats, hot dogs, and water. Shea Hovey may be back doing dog portraits!

