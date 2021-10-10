Live events on the horizon in Visalia

(VISALIA, CA) Visalia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Visalia area:

Three & the Machine Visalia, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Join Central Valley favorites Three & the Machine (Gina Taylor Kriss DiMeco Brad Gong) as they take you on a musical journey of genres! Food and Drink specials! Come hang with us!

Visalia Chamber of Commerce: Business After Hours Visalia, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Visalia Chamber of Commerce: Business After Hours at 8344 W Mineral King Ave, Visalia, CA 93291-7977, United States on Tue Sep 28 2021 at 05:30 pm to 07:30 pm

Officer Involved Shootings for Field Supervisors Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 833 South Akers Street, Visalia, CA 93277

This course is designed to prepare the field supervisor for a variety of procedural, emotional, and legal issues that an OIS entails.

Village Halloween at ImagineU Visalia, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 210 N Tipton St, Visalia, CA

Village Halloween at ImagineU is a free and FUN community event. Our goal is to provide a safe alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating. Parents and children of all ages are encouraged to...

Dean/Director Network Visalia, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 6200 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia, CA

Community of practice to build college and career counseling capacity.