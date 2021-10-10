Live events on the horizon in Visalia
(VISALIA, CA) Visalia has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Visalia area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Join Central Valley favorites Three & the Machine (Gina Taylor Kriss DiMeco Brad Gong) as they take you on a musical journey of genres! Food and Drink specials! Come hang with us!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Visalia Chamber of Commerce: Business After Hours at 8344 W Mineral King Ave, Visalia, CA 93291-7977, United States on Tue Sep 28 2021 at 05:30 pm to 07:30 pm
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 833 South Akers Street, Visalia, CA 93277
This course is designed to prepare the field supervisor for a variety of procedural, emotional, and legal issues that an OIS entails.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 210 N Tipton St, Visalia, CA
Village Halloween at ImagineU is a free and FUN community event. Our goal is to provide a safe alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating. Parents and children of all ages are encouraged to...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 6200 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia, CA
Community of practice to build college and career counseling capacity.
