What’s up Melbourne: Local events calendar

(MELBOURNE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Melbourne calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Melbourne area:

The House on Foggy Bluff Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1501 South Harbor City Boulevard, Melbourne, FL 32901

Are you brave enough to walk through the Haunted Forest ,maze, cemetery and the amazing House on Foggy Bluff? No to be missed!

Scavenger Hunt Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 801 E. New Haven, Melbourne, FL 32901

Join the Women's Business and Social Networking group for a few hours of fun in Historic Melbourne to support local businesses.

Tapatio Tequila Tasting Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 2023 Melbourne Court, Melbourne, FL 32901

Tasting includes, a welcome cocktail, a 1L bottle, and samples of Tapatio Blanco, Tapatio Reposado, Tapatio Anejo, and Curado Espadin.