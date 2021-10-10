What’s up Yuma: Local events calendar

(YUMA, AZ) Yuma has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Wine Tasting & Friends Yuma, AZ

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1651 South Arizona Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364

We have arranged some of our best selections for you to taste! Free Appetizers will be provided! @ SUN OF A GUN CIGARS & WINE LOUNGE

Weekdays Digital Marketing Training Course for Beginners Yuma Yuma, AZ

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 899 E Plaza Cir, Yuma, AZ

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Digital Marketing training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weeks. About this Event Enrollment is open for Upcoming Digital Marketing Training Classes...

Fuddle's Fun Run Yuma, AZ

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Ave A and 28th Street, Yuma, AZ 85364

Fuddle's Fun Run is BACK!!! We can't wait to see the kids and families back for a morning full of energy and smiles.

Paint Your Pet Yuma, AZ

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ

Join us! What is Open Studio? Choose from Pottery painting, canvas painting or pick one of our wood cutouts! Reserve a table for $5- Only one reservation needed per group- deposit will be deducted...

Building Financial Security Yuma, AZ

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 11:00 AM

The Yuma Main Library, in collaboration with the Yuma County Cooperative Extension, is hosting “Building Financial Security,” a 4-week financial literacy program to teach how to budget, plan for...