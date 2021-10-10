CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

What’s up Yuma: Local events calendar

Yuma Daily
Yuma Daily
 6 days ago

(YUMA, AZ) Yuma has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yuma area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgd3Q_0cMythVX00

Wine Tasting & Friends

Yuma, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1651 South Arizona Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364

We have arranged some of our best selections for you to taste! Free Appetizers will be provided! @ SUN OF A GUN CIGARS & WINE LOUNGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BicKY_0cMythVX00

Weekdays Digital Marketing Training Course for Beginners Yuma

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 899 E Plaza Cir, Yuma, AZ

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Digital Marketing training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weeks. About this Event Enrollment is open for Upcoming Digital Marketing Training Classes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RME9v_0cMythVX00

Fuddle's Fun Run

Yuma, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Ave A and 28th Street, Yuma, AZ 85364

Fuddle's Fun Run is BACK!!! We can't wait to see the kids and families back for a morning full of energy and smiles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FeqBZ_0cMythVX00

Paint Your Pet

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ

Join us! What is Open Studio? Choose from Pottery painting, canvas painting or pick one of our wood cutouts! Reserve a table for $5- Only one reservation needed per group- deposit will be deducted...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UBB4L_0cMythVX00

Building Financial Security

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 11:00 AM

The Yuma Main Library, in collaboration with the Yuma County Cooperative Extension, is hosting “Building Financial Security,” a 4-week financial literacy program to teach how to budget, plan for...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma Daily

Yuma Daily

Yuma, AZ
ABOUT

With Yuma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

