What’s up Yuma: Local events calendar
(YUMA, AZ) Yuma has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Yuma area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 1651 South Arizona Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364
We have arranged some of our best selections for you to taste! Free Appetizers will be provided! @ SUN OF A GUN CIGARS & WINE LOUNGE
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 899 E Plaza Cir, Yuma, AZ
This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Digital Marketing training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weeks. About this Event Enrollment is open for Upcoming Digital Marketing Training Classes...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: Ave A and 28th Street, Yuma, AZ 85364
Fuddle's Fun Run is BACK!!! We can't wait to see the kids and families back for a morning full of energy and smiles.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ
Join us! What is Open Studio? Choose from Pottery painting, canvas painting or pick one of our wood cutouts! Reserve a table for $5- Only one reservation needed per group- deposit will be deducted...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 11:00 AM
The Yuma Main Library, in collaboration with the Yuma County Cooperative Extension, is hosting “Building Financial Security,” a 4-week financial literacy program to teach how to budget, plan for...
