Las Cruces events coming soon

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Las Cruces is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Las Cruces:

2ND ANNUAL GLOW RUN FOR KIDS Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1300 El Paseo Road, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Join our 2nd Annual Glow Run For Kids Fun Run/5K event with vendor booths, DJ’s, raffles, and more! All funds will go to kids in community!

Salud with C.L. Smith Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1800 Avenida de Mesilla # B, Las Cruces, NM

Salud with C.L. Smith Hosted By C.L. Smith. Event starts at Sun Oct 10 2021 at 12:00 pm and happening at Las Cruces., Awesome brunch with acoustic music by me 12-3

Morning Star Youth Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Chelsea Bolas our Youth Coordinator leads a lively group through a time of homework, snacks & games and faith development. Each Wednesday Night from 5-8P at Morning Star. email...

Dixie State Trailblazers Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1830 Stewart St, Las Cruces, NM

Buy New Mexico State Aggies vs. Dixie State Rebels soccer tickets on TicketSmarter for the upcoming match on Sat, Oct 30, 2021 7:00 pm at NMSU Soccer Field in Las Cruces, NM.

Limpbizkit Tribute band "Three Dollar Bill" Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 302 S Main St, Las Cruces, NM

It's Halloween Weekend and we are throwing a big costume party at the AmadorLIVE Eatery & Entertainment District. Playing the main stage will be the Limpbizkit Tribute band "Three Dollar Bill...