Mckinney calendar: Events coming up
(MCKINNEY, TX) Mckinney is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Mckinney area:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM
Address: 111 North Tennessee Street, McKinney, TX 75069
#1 Billboard artist Jazmin Ghent will be backed by an incredible band featuring Joel McCray & crew. Comedy by Kim Vaughan. Lynne Haze is MC.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM
Address: 6841 Virginia Parkway, ## 104, McKinney, TX 75071
An evening with multi keyboardist Darwin Martin and trio performing Jazz,Smooth Jazz,Instrumental R&B and Rock
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 2741 Virginia Parkway, #Suite 500, McKinney, TX 75071
***THIS IS A FREE EVENT... SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE*** Tickets do NOT guarantee seating.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 09:30 PM
Address: 207 East Virginia Street, McKinney, TX 75069
6TH Annual Toy Drive (Gala) presented by BOOMERANG STRATEGIES. Helping children have a Christmas to remember!
