Mckinney, TX

Mckinney calendar: Events coming up

Mckinney Bulletin
 6 days ago

(MCKINNEY, TX) Mckinney is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mckinney area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Jazmin Ghent - An Evening of Inspirational Jazz with #1 Billboard Artist

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 111 North Tennessee Street, McKinney, TX 75069

#1 Billboard artist Jazmin Ghent will be backed by an incredible band featuring Joel McCray & crew. Comedy by Kim Vaughan. Lynne Haze is MC.

Darwin Martin Performs At Zin Zen Wine and Bistro

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 6841 Virginia Parkway, ## 104, McKinney, TX 75071

An evening with multi keyboardist Darwin Martin and trio performing Jazz,Smooth Jazz,Instrumental R&B and Rock

General Trivia at Guitars & Growlers- McKinney, TX

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2741 Virginia Parkway, #Suite 500, McKinney, TX 75071

***THIS IS A FREE EVENT... SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE*** Tickets do NOT guarantee seating.

6th Annual Toy Drive (Gala) presented by BOOMERANG STRATEGIES!

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 207 East Virginia Street, McKinney, TX 75069

6TH Annual Toy Drive (Gala) presented by BOOMERANG STRATEGIES. Helping children have a Christmas to remember!

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
Mckinney Bulletin

Mckinney, TX
With Mckinney Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

