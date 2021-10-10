Tyler events calendar

(TYLER, TX) Tyler is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tyler:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Tyler, TX

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Tyler, TX 75701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Half Price VIP Shopping Pass - Fall 2021 Tyler, TX

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 4202 S Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701

Half Price Saver - Just Between Friends of East Texas

Green Acres Baptist Church/grace emBEDded Bed Build 2021 Tyler, TX

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 1607 Troup Highway, Tyler, TX 75701

On November 24, 2021, the non-profit, Pure Religion, is asking anyone and everyone to participate in a one-night mass bed build for kids.

Pediatric CPR Tyler, TX

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Online Zoom Class from the comfort of your home, Tyler, TX 75701

This class teaches CPR, choking relief, as well as newborn and pediatric poison prevention and safety measures.

Healing through Horsemanship Luncheon benefiting STARBRITE Tyler, TX

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 1607 Troup Highway, Tyler, TX 75701

Healing through Horsemanship Luncheon featuring Amberly Snyder: an amazing story of triumph over tragedy & the unbreakable bond of horses