Springfield, MA

Coming soon: Springfield events

Springfield Times
Springfield Times
 6 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Live events are lining up on the Springfield calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Springfield area:

White Lion Comedy Night

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1500 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Join us at White Lion Brewing Company for comedy night with Rafi Gonzalez & Friends. Fresh Beer, Full Kitchen and plenty of laughs

The 5 Stages to Building Generational Wealth (Western Massachusetts)

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Address: 276 Bridge Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Fast-track your path to financial freedom, improve your self confidence and make a positive impact in the lives of others.

"Destined To Win" Book Signing

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1500 Main Street, #2, Springfield, MA 01103

Join contributing author Michelle Francis in celebration of her new book 'Destined To Win"

Women in Business Networking Happy Hour

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 276 Bridge Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Are you a woman interested in connecting and building relationships with other women in business? Join us every week!

Coming Home: A Symphonic Reunion for Springfield

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 34 Court Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Kevin Rhodes perform symphonic classical works by Beethoven, Dvorak and Tchaikovsky

