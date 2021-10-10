Coming soon: South Bend events

(SOUTH BEND, IN) South Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the South Bend area:

Post Evangelical Pastor & Leader Gathering South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 635 South Lafayette Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46601

Join other post-evangelical pastors and leaders October 12-13 to connect, learn from one another, and know that you're not alone

This End Up at the American Legion #357 South Bend, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

This End Up performs classic rock, oldies, top pop 40, R&B, country, standards, and more. You may also like the following

Student Performance South Bend, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

We are excited to announce our performance students' semi-annual performance will be on October 10th at ESA. This event will be held with a live audience. Sunday, October 10th Sunday performance...

Heartland Fundraising Polish Dinner South Bend, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3212 Keller St, South Bend, IN

Join us in the Celebration! Heartland Small Animal Rescue invites you to our Fundraising Polish Dinner. Tickets are $30/person ($35 at the door) and include an all you can eat Polish Dinner...

WILLionaire's Conference South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 120 Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46601

The WILLionaire's Conference was designed for those who operate in the WILL of God & preparing themselves for the prosperity attached to it.