Waco calendar: What's coming up
(WACO, TX) Waco has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waco:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 219 North 8th Street, Waco, TX 76701
Crazy new MAGIC SHOW with a crazy idea: to book my dream tour in the USA before I turn 25. Let's make this happen.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Waco Pride Youth Alliance and Rogue Media Network are hosting a free OUT on the Brazos after pride party for people 13 to 24!!!! From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 9 at 715 Washington Ave. come enjoy...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Waco, TX 76701
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 140 Hillcrest Medical Blvd, Waco, TX
When you get a flu shot, you protect yourself and all those around you. We’re making it easier than ever to stop the flu with more drive-thru flu shot locations. ∙ All forms of payment will be...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Get Jiggy With It and join us a for a fun night of '90s Hip Hop. Boardwalk on Elm food truck will be serving up dinner, and a live DJ will be spinning classics. What more could you want?
