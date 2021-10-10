Waco calendar: What's coming up

(WACO, TX) Waco has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waco:

WACO - BerniniMagic National Tour Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 219 North 8th Street, Waco, TX 76701

Crazy new MAGIC SHOW with a crazy idea: to book my dream tour in the USA before I turn 25. Let's make this happen.

OOTB Youth After Party Waco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Waco Pride Youth Alliance and Rogue Media Network are hosting a free OUT on the Brazos after pride party for people 13 to 24!!!! From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 9 at 715 Washington Ave. come enjoy...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Waco, TX 76701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Drive Thru to Fight the Flu: Waco Waco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 140 Hillcrest Medical Blvd, Waco, TX

When you get a flu shot, you protect yourself and all those around you. We’re making it easier than ever to stop the flu with more drive-thru flu shot locations. ∙ All forms of payment will be...

’90s Hip Hop Night Waco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Get Jiggy With It and join us a for a fun night of '90s Hip Hop. Boardwalk on Elm food truck will be serving up dinner, and a live DJ will be spinning classics. What more could you want?