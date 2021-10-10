CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Live events Worcester — what’s coming up

Worcester Post
Worcester Post
 6 days ago

(WORCESTER, MA) Worcester is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Worcester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PTF9I_0cMytPZL00

Amanda Cote Live At The Worcester Brew Yard!!!

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 152 Green St, Worcester, MA

Amanda Cote Live At The Worcester Brew Yard!!! at Worcester Public Market, Worcester, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9bK5_0cMytPZL00

No Nuts Comedy Tour at The Comedy Attic At Park Grill

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 257 Park Ave, Worcester, MA

Jess Miller, Sarah Martin performing live comedy on Saturday October 23 7:30 PM at The Comedy Attic At Park Grill in Worcester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBuI6_0cMytPZL00

The Halloween Sexy Spooktacular

Worcester, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 70 James St, Suite 138, Worcester, MA 01603

Introducing Worcester's newest Drag Event for this Sexy Spooktacular show! ONE NIGHT ONLY! Reserve your tickets today! $20 Gen Admission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7WGw_0cMytPZL00

YPH's 2nd Comedy Show

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 290 Millbury St, Worcester, MA

YPH's 2nd Comedy Show is on Facebook. To connect with YPH's 2nd Comedy Show, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZWZa_0cMytPZL00

2021 MassDigi Pre Game Challenge!

Worcester, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: WPI Innovation Studio, 100 Institute Rd., Worcester, MA 01609

Looking for insight, tips or tricks on how to pitch your game? Then PGC21 is the virtual event for you!

