Jackson calendar: What's coming up
(JACKSON, MS) Jackson is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackson:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM
Address: 222 North Street, Jackson, MS 39201
Join us for a day of free live music, arts and crafts, food and fun for the whole family at the Two Mississippi Museums!
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 11:30 AM
Address: 222 North Street, Jackson, MS 39201
Please join Right on Crime for an important conversation about the value of second chance hiring in Mississippi.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 214 State Street, Jackson, MS 39201
Martin's Downtown Halloween Bash with Cypress & DJ URI Doors 9 pm
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: Jackson, Jackson, MS 39201
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 214 State Street, Jackson, MS 39201
Southern Komfort Brass Band Live at Martin's Downtown October 16 Doors 9 pm
