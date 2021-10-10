Jackson calendar: What's coming up

(JACKSON, MS) Jackson is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackson:

2022 Mississippi Makers Fest Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 222 North Street, Jackson, MS 39201

Join us for a day of free live music, arts and crafts, food and fun for the whole family at the Two Mississippi Museums!

Mississippi Employer Engagement Forum Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 11:30 AM

Address: 222 North Street, Jackson, MS 39201

Please join Right on Crime for an important conversation about the value of second chance hiring in Mississippi.

Halloween Bash with Cypress & DJ URI Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 214 State Street, Jackson, MS 39201

Martin's Downtown Halloween Bash with Cypress & DJ URI Doors 9 pm

Yoga with Coach Pegah Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Jackson, Jackson, MS 39201

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Southern Komfort Brass Band Live at Martin's Downtown Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 214 State Street, Jackson, MS 39201

Southern Komfort Brass Band Live at Martin's Downtown October 16 Doors 9 pm