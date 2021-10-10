Schenectady events calendar

(SCHENECTADY, NY) Schenectady has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Schenectady:

Inside Out: Accessing, Managing and Employing Your Inner Voices Schenectady, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 10 North Jay Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

You don't always want to shush those voices in your head--they can be a huge asset!

Saturday Night with The Mop & Bucket Co. 10/16/21 Schenectady, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 10 North Jay Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

The perfect combination of smart, funny, and spontaneous, The MOP & BUCKET CO. IS BACK IN THE HOUSE

Village Board of Trustees Meeting Scotia, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

AMENDED AGENDA FOR THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE VILLAGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO BE HELD SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 AT 7:00 PM AT VILLAGE HALL Meeting may also be viewed through Zoom Meeting #814-8666-0205 1...

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1100 Main St, Rotterdam Junction, NY

Thursday, October 21, 2021 7:00 pm Lost Radio Rounders band Featuring: Tom Lindsay, Michael Eck, Evan Conway and Paul "Bowtie" Jossman are on the bill with: The Crabgrass Boys and Banjo Bob...

JSP Fall Fest 2021 Block Party Schenectady, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 118 Jay Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

We're locking the date in for this year's JSP Fall Fest! Come join us for cold drinks, live music, and lots of fun! More details to come.